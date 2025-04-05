Dan Campbell Raves About Detroit Lions Newest Special Teams Ace

Dan Campbell even hinted that the Lions' newest special teams ace could play some fullback.

When it comes to football grit, hustle, and heart, Dan Campbell has a type—and Grant Stuard checks all the boxes.

The Detroit Lions head coach couldn’t help but heap praise on the team’s latest special teams standout, and honestly, it sounds like Stuard might end up doing a little bit of everything in Detroit this fall.

Dan Campbell

Grant Stuard Can Do It All

Campbell didn’t mince words when talking about what excites him most about Stuard.

“Stuard can do it all, man,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “He’s a guy that’s been counted out. But just continues to make plays in this league. He’s a dynamic special teams player in my opinion. And he can play defense. I mean, he played defense against us.”

That’s high praise from a coach who built his entire brand around tough, versatile players who never take a rep off. And it’s clear that Stuard’s play style and mentality already have the full attention of the Lions’ coaching staff.

Could Stuard See Offensive Snaps, Too?

Here’s where things get really interesting. While Stuard is primarily known for his work on special teams and defense, Campbell may have a wild card up his sleeve.

“This guy is an unbelievable special teams player, and he played defense, too. And maybe offense,” Campbell hinted.

Yep, you read that right. Don’t be shocked if you see No. 15 lining up as a fullback in a goal-line package at some point this season. With Campbell’s love for old-school football and unorthodox matchups, Stuard might be the perfect Swiss Army knife to plug in where needed.

