Dan Campbell Raves About New Detroit Lions RBs Coach Tashard Choice

When you take a look at all of the coaching changes the Detroit Lions have made during the current offseason, one new addition that may go underlooked by many is their new running backs coach, Tashard Choice. On Tuesday, while speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Dan Campbell raved about Choice.

Why it Matters

When Campbell made the decision to move Scottie Montgomery, who was the Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2024, to the team's wide receivers coach, he was forced to find a replacement. As we now know, that replacement is Tashard Choice, who previously coached current Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during their time together at Georgia Tech.

What did Dan Campbell Say About Tashard Choice?

Here is what Dan Campbell said about Tashard Choice:

“That’s outstanding, he’s gonna be great for us,” Campbell said. “He’s probably one of the most coveted running back coaches to come out of college in a while.”

