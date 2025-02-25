Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Raves About New Detroit Lions RBs Coach Tashard Choice
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Raves About New Detroit Lions RBs Coach Tashard Choice

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

When you take a look at all of the coaching changes the Detroit Lions have made during the current offseason, one new addition that may go underlooked by many is their new running backs coach, Tashard Choice. On Tuesday, while speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Dan Campbell raved about Choice.

Why it Matters

When Campbell made the decision to move Scottie Montgomery, who was the Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2024, to the team's wide receivers coach, he was forced to find a replacement. As we now know, that replacement is Tashard Choice, who previously coached current Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during their time together at Georgia Tech.

What did Dan Campbell Say About Tashard Choice?

Here is what Dan Campbell said about Tashard Choice:

“That’s outstanding, he’s gonna be great for us,” Campbell said. “He’s probably one of the most coveted running back coaches to come out of college in a while.”

5 Things You May Not Know About Tashard Choice

  1. Tashard Choice has coached several NFL-bound running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathon Brooks, and Roschon Johnson, showcasing his ability to develop top talent.
  2. After being sidelined at Oklahoma, Choice transferred to Georgia Tech, where he became a standout running back, rushing for over 1,400 yards in both his junior and senior years.
  3. Choice began his coaching career as an intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 and quickly advanced to coaching running backs at North Texas, where he made an immediate impact.
  4. While coaching at Texas, Choice developed an elite group of running backs, including future NFL stars like Bijan Robinson, who was drafted sixth overall in 2023.
  5. Choice shares a long-standing friendship with Lions linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard, who has referred to him as one of his best friends, aiding his integration into the Lions’ coaching staff.
Previous article
Brad Holmes Gives Latest On Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design