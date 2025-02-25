Dan Campbell Raves About New Detroit Lions RBs Coach Tashard Choice

When you take a look at all of the coaching changes the Detroit Lions have made during the current offseason, one new addition that may go underlooked by many is their new running backs coach, Tashard Choice. On Tuesday, while speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Dan Campbell raved about Choice.
Why it Matters
When Campbell made the decision to move Scottie Montgomery, who was the Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2024, to the team's wide receivers coach, he was forced to find a replacement. As we now know, that replacement is Tashard Choice, who previously coached current Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during their time together at Georgia Tech.
What did Dan Campbell Say About Tashard Choice?
Here is what Dan Campbell said about Tashard Choice:
“That’s outstanding, he’s gonna be great for us,” Campbell said. “He’s probably one of the most coveted running back coaches to come out of college in a while.”
“That’s outstanding, he’s gonna be great for us. He’s probably one of the most coveted running back coaches to come out of college in a while.”— Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) February 25, 2025
Dan Campbell with a glowing review of new Detroit Lions RB Coach Tashard Choice.#OnePride
🎥 via @Lions pic.twitter.com/9gk8O031R4
5 Things You May Not Know About Tashard Choice
- Tashard Choice has coached several NFL-bound running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathon Brooks, and Roschon Johnson, showcasing his ability to develop top talent.
- After being sidelined at Oklahoma, Choice transferred to Georgia Tech, where he became a standout running back, rushing for over 1,400 yards in both his junior and senior years.
- Choice began his coaching career as an intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 and quickly advanced to coaching running backs at North Texas, where he made an immediate impact.
- While coaching at Texas, Choice developed an elite group of running backs, including future NFL stars like Bijan Robinson, who was drafted sixth overall in 2023.
- Choice shares a long-standing friendship with Lions linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard, who has referred to him as one of his best friends, aiding his integration into the Lions’ coaching staff.