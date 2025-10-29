Dan Campbell is Fired Up About Aidan Hutchinson’s Contract Extension

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell couldn’t have been more fired up about keeping Aidan Hutchinson in Honolulu Blue for the long haul.

Following Hutchinson’s massive four-year, $180 million contract extension, Campbell shared his thoughts via text with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, praising the Pro Bowl edge rusher’s all-around dominance and leadership on defense.

“Hutch is a pillar for us! He’s a complete football player,” Campbell said. “He sets edges in the run game, disrupts QBs in the pass game and has awareness and feel in coverage when asked to drop. Complete! Fired up to have him long term!”

The message perfectly sums up what Hutchinson means to this organization. Since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2022, the former Michigan Wolverine has become the face of the Lions’ defense, a relentless pass-rusher, high-character leader, and cornerstone of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system.

Through seven games in 2025, Hutchinson has six sacks, four forced fumbles, and 48 total pressures, ranking among the NFL’s elite defenders. His new deal makes him the second-highest-paid pass rusher in the league, behind only Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

For Campbell, this extension isn’t just about rewarding production, it’s about securing the identity of his football team.