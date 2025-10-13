Dan Campbell Sounds Off After Brian Branch’s Post-Game Slap

The Detroit Lions left Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night with more than just a loss on the scoreboard; they left with an embarrassing postgame moment that has the NFL talking.

After the 30-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Lions safety Brian Branch was caught on video slapping Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during postgame handshakes. The video quickly went viral, showing Branch striking Smith-Schuster, who then went after the Lions defender before teammates separated the two.

Dan Campbell Draws a Line in the Sand

Now, head coach Dan Campbell is making it clear: he’s not happy about it.

“Let me start with this,” Campbell said as he began his post-game presser. “I love Brian Branch, but what he did was inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do, it’s not what we’re about. I apologize to coach Reid, and the Chiefs, and Schuster. That’s not okay. That’s not what we do here, and it’s not going to be okay.”

If there’s one thing Lions fans know about Dan Campbell, it’s that he preaches toughness, but never recklessness. His emotional leadership has transformed the Lions into one of the NFL’s toughest, most disciplined teams. So, when one of his top young defensive players crossed that line, Campbell didn’t hesitate to hold him accountable.

Branch’s slap came moments after a frustrating game in which the Lions were outplayed on both sides of the ball. Still, Campbell made it clear that passion can’t turn into immaturity.

“He knows it, our team knows it. That’s not who we are,” Campbell concluded. A Lesson in Accountability

Despite the ugly ending, Campbell’s immediate response may end up being one of those “teaching moments” he often talks about. His message wasn’t about punishment, it was about maintaining the standard he’s built since arriving in Detroit.

The Lions have prided themselves on playing hard, smart, and together. Campbell knows one undisciplined act can undo a lot of that progress, and he’s not going to let it slide.