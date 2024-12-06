fb
Friday, December 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made a statement in their 2024 season, proving that they are willing to take risks and play with confidence. With a gutsy 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s strategic decisions were the difference in a high-stakes battle. His bold call to go for it on fourth down late in the game, coupled with key plays from Jared Goff and David Montgomery, sealed the victory. As the Lions continue their playoff push, these fearless decisions exemplify their drive and unity.

Dan Campbell on Going for It on Fourth Down: A Call to End the Game

Campbell’s decision to go for it on fourth down late in the game was a testament to his unwavering confidence in his offense. As the game wound down and the Lions had a chance to finish the Packers off, Campbell knew it was time to put the game in the hands of his players.

“I just felt like we needed to end it on offense, and I did not want to give that ball back, and I believed we could get that,” Campbell said. “I believed we could convert, and I trust that O-Line, I trust David (Montgomery), and they came through for us.”

The trust he placed in his offensive line, along with the strength of Montgomery, was the driving force behind the decision. With the game on the line, Campbell trusted his players to execute and take control of the final moments.

“It’s a hell of a call by (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (Johnson),” Campbell continued. “I knew how I wanted to play this game, the team knew it, and everything in me told me, ‘Let’s finish this,’ and so we did.”

Trusting the Players: Goff’s Quick Thinking to Montgomery

One of the defining moments of the game came when Jared Goff, under pressure, made an instinctive decision to get the ball to David Montgomery while being knocked down. Campbell was quick to praise Goff’s athleticism and quick thinking.

“He’s an athlete,” Campbell said. “He got the thing handed off, and David did the rest. It was great.”

Goff’s ability to make a play in the face of pressure, followed by Montgomery’s explosive run, was a critical part of the Lions’ offensive success. It showcased the teamwork and trust that has defined their season.

Confidence in the Process: No Doubt After Early Missed Fourth Down

Even after the Lions failed to convert on a fourth down earlier in the third quarter, Campbell remained calm and unwavering in his game plan. He expressed full confidence that the team was executing the right strategy, regardless of the scoreboard.

“Nope. None,” Campbell responded when asked if he had any doubts after the earlier failure. “I told – look, the guys knew. Players knew, coaches knew. Listen, this is, ‘Don’t ride the wave.’ We could be up two scores, we could be down two scores. But just because we’re one or the other, we’ve got to play our style of game going in, what we felt like we needed to do, what I felt like we needed to do.”

Campbell’s approach was all about sticking to the plan, regardless of the challenges or fluctuations in the game. He emphasized the importance of playing their brand of football, regardless of the score.

“So, that meant the risk was there, and you fell in negative territory, you’re trying to hold them to a field goal, but I knew that was how I wanted to play that team with where we were at,” he said. “No hesitation.”

A Team Ready to Take Risks and Win

Dan Campbell’s fearless leadership has been a key factor in the Lions’ success this season. His ability to make bold calls and trust his players is paying off in big moments. With the Lions poised for a playoff run, this game was a clear reflection of their mindset: take calculated risks, trust the process, and execute when it matters most.

Bottom Line: The Campbell’s Confidence Leading the Lions to Victory

In a game that showcased both mental toughness and physical execution, Dan Campbell’s decisions were pivotal in securing the Lions’ 12-1 record. His unwavering trust in his players, whether it was going for it on fourth down or putting the game in Jared Goff’s hands in critical moments, paid off in spades. The Lions’ mentality under Campbell is clear: they will take risks and push the envelope to win.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
