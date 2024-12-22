Dan Campbell Reflects on Lions’ 34-17 Win Over Bears, Sets Sights on Bigger Goals

Following the Detroit Lions’ dominant 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell took a moment to reflect on the team's performance and what it means for their season. With the win, the Lions notched their franchise-record 13th regular-season victory, further solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the NFC.

“As I told them, the two most important things to me were I wanted to see us play Detroit football and I wanted to win. That was it, I gave no other stipulations,” Campbell said as quoted by Paula Pasche.

The Lions have shown a remarkable ability to stay mentally strong throughout the season, particularly after tough losses. Campbell praised his players for their resilience and unshakable confidence. “We don’t go in the tank, we don’t lack confidence, and you know, I think just collectively, I gravitate to people who are like me in that manner, and between coaches and players, we have a group that is that way,” Campbell added.

He continued, “They’re very resilient and they get aggravated if they lose and want to clean it up.” This mentality has been crucial in the Lions’ success this season, as they’ve been able to bounce back from adversity and continue to perform at a high level.

Bouncing Back After a Tough Loss

Campbell also acknowledged how difficult it can be for a team to recover after suffering a loss, especially when they haven’t lost in a while. “It takes a special group of guys to emotionally, physically, and psychologically bounce back after a tough loss, especially when you haven’t lost in a while, go out and win on the road again,” Campbell said, showing his appreciation for the character of his team.

The Lions’ ability to overcome setbacks and stay focused on the task at hand has been a key factor in their success. With the win over the Bears, they proved that they are capable of rebounding quickly and continuing their pursuit of greatness.

Reflecting on Franchise Record and Staying Focused

While celebrating the achievement of a franchise-record 13 wins, Campbell made it clear that the team is not satisfied and is focused on their ultimate goal. “I told the guys I did know that was a team record, a franchise record 13 wins has never been done. I told them one day we’ll be able to look back and enjoy that, but not yet, it’s not the time. We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Campbell said.

The Lions are on the verge of something special, but Campbell’s message to his team is clear: they must stay focused and continue working hard to reach their full potential. With a playoff berth in sight, the Lions are determined to finish the season strong and keep pushing toward their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl.

As the Lions prepare for the final stretch of the season, Campbell's leadership and the resilience of his players will be key in their pursuit of continued success.