Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Reflects on Lions’ Close Win Over Bears: “I’ll Take This ‘W'”

By W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Dan Campbell was candid in his post-game press conference, offering a thoughtful perspective on the close win.

Dan Campbell

Campbell acknowledged that while the Lions didn’t play a perfect game, the most important thing was securing the victory. “Look, I told the team, that’s what I said,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “You know, if you’re not careful, you start grading your own wins, and it’s good because you have these standards—the way you think you should play, by your own standards, by what you have. Has nothing to do with the opponent, it’s just you know yourselves, and you know what you’re capable of.”

The Lions, now 11-1 on the season, have set a high bar for themselves, but Campbell emphasized that while the team is focused on improvement, they can’t afford to take wins for granted. “If you’re not careful, you start going too far down that thing. Then you start taking wins for granted. Ultimately, that’s a good win against an opponent that has fought every week, and this was the third game in a row, division game, that those guys have brought it over there.”

Despite some moments of frustration during the game, including missed opportunities and costly mistakes, Campbell made it clear that the outcome was what mattered most. “We did what we had to do to win. We’ll clean up the other stuff that cost us some points. I’m not worried about that. But I will take this ‘W’ and I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”

The Lions' victory was far from flawless, but Campbell’s approach highlights the team’s resilience and ability to find a way to win, no matter the circumstances. As they move forward, the Lions will continue to address areas for improvement while savoring another crucial win in their pursuit of a Super Bowl run.

Dan Campbell's Thanksgiving Day Victory Speech Includes 1 Game Ball [Video]
Dan Campbell Explains Decision to Not Start Terrion Arnold Against Bears
