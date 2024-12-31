Dan Campbell Reflects on Lions’ Historic Road Record Following Win Over 49ers

The Detroit Lions achieved a remarkable milestone in their 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, finishing the season undefeated on the road at 8-0. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his pride in the team's resilience and mental toughness.

Resilience and Mental Toughness

“It shows the type of guys we’ve got. It shows the type of players we’ve got,” Campbell said. “We’re a resilient group. We’re built to handle things that not everybody can do and you go 8-0 on the road, that means you’re a pretty damn good team and you can handle adversity.”

Teamwork and Preparation

“I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of the coaches. It takes a village, it takes everybody, so we prepare that way and we play that way,” Campbell added.

The Lions' perfect road record speaks volumes about their ability to perform in hostile environments and handle the pressures of playing away from home. The accomplishment also demonstrates the strength of the team's culture and preparation, with Campbell and his staff ensuring the players are mentally and physically ready for every challenge they face.

As the Lions continue to push toward the postseason, their road success will be a key factor in their confidence moving forward.