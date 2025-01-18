Dan Campbell Reflects on the Lions’ Rise From the Ashes

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, head coach Dan Campbell took a moment to reflect on the team’s incredible journey from struggling franchise to NFC powerhouse. It’s hard to imagine, but just a few years ago, the Lions were one of the NFL’s bottom dwellers. Now, after back-to-back years of playoff appearances, they are favored to win the Super Bowl.

When Campbell was hired after the 2020 season, he made a bold vow to do whatever he could to bring a championship to Detroit. Although the team’s early years under Campbell were filled with growing pains and a fair share of skepticism, the Lions have now found their stride, and much of the credit goes to the group of players and coaches who have been with Campbell since the beginning.

“They Helped Us Rise From the Ashes”

Earlier this week, Campbell spoke to reporters about the importance of the foundational group of Lions players and coaches who helped turn the franchise around. Reflecting on the hard work and trust that helped shape the team’s culture, Campbell said, “That group means everything, and so do the coaches. You have to reload every year and you got to start over in a sense. But yet, man, if you forget where you came from and who you are, then what are you doing? You lose a part of yourself if you forget all of that.”

For Campbell, this group is crucial not only to the team’s success but to its identity. “So that group helped us rise from the ashes, if you will, and those are the guys you don’t ever forget cause they went through the hard stuff, the hard times, all of it,” Campbell continued. “Being doubted. But to believe, just continue to believe and put the work in, and it’s a number of reasons why we have so many of those guys who are still there, and it goes back to trust.”

Dan Campbell Builds Trust and Continuity

The heart of Campbell’s message was the trust that has been built over the years. Many of the players who were with the Lions during those tough rebuilding years are still with the team, and they’ve become key leaders in Detroit’s resurgence. “Those guys put the work in, we trust the heck out of them, they believe in everything that we’re doing, and everybody else falls right in line. They become one of them,” Campbell said.

The foundation of trust, belief, and commitment has helped the Lions overcome the adversity that plagued them for so long. And as the team prepares for another playoff run, the influence of this group remains at the core of the Lions’ success.

Bottom Line

As the Lions take the field on Saturday night in their quest for a Super Bowl, Campbell’s gratitude for the players and coaches who helped build the team from the ground up is clear. With a culture of trust and hard work, the Lions are ready to continue their ascent—and while the road ahead won’t be easy, Campbell and his team are prepared to face whatever challenges come their way. The journey from the ashes to the playoffs is complete, and now, the Lions are eyeing something even bigger: a championship.