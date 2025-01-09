Dan Campbell Reflects On What Could Be Last Dance With Current Staff

As the Detroit Lions prepare for what they hope will be a deep playoff run, head coach Dan Campbell is reflecting on the special group of coordinators that have helped elevate the team to NFC dominance. However, with both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn drawing interest for head coaching roles, this could be Campbell's final postseason with his current staff.

Dan Campbell's Praise for Johnson and Glenn

Campbell's admiration for Johnson and Glenn is evident. Both coordinators have been integral to the Lions’ rise, and Campbell believes their success speaks for itself. As Johnson and Glenn continue to make waves across the league, Campbell has been outspoken in their support.

“They’re smart, they’re grinders, they’re strategic, they understand how to teach, communicate, motivate and so their work speaks for itself,” Campbell said. “Both of those guys are more than worthy of being head coaches. They’re ready. They ask the right questions. I’ve tried to give them everything I think they need to be head coaches and I believe that both of those guys are more than ready.”

As the team heads into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Campbell knows that the clock is ticking on his current coaching staff. Johnson and Glenn’s futures are promising, and it’s clear that the Lions’ success has created an environment where they are ready to take the next step in their careers.

A Special Team, but a Finite Opportunity for This Coaching Staff

When asked about whether this season stands out in particular, Campbell couldn’t help but reflect on the unique bond he shares with his coaching staff. He knows that the chemistry between the coaching staff and the players has been key to the Lions’ success, but he also acknowledges that this run may not last forever.

“This is a special team and it’s a special staff, and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Campbell said. “It really has been. And so, yeah, I absolutely do. I’m fortunate. I’m blessed. I’m thankful that I have the coordinators, counting Fipp as well, all three of those guys are superstars.”

Campbell understands the nature of coaching cycles and the fleeting nature of success. As Johnson and Glenn attract more attention from other NFL teams, Campbell is realistic about the fact that he may not have his current staff much longer.

“I know – hey, when it’s over, it’s over,” Campbell said. “But we’re going to make the most of it until that time comes.”

Will This Be Campbell’s Last Season with This Staff?

With Johnson and Glenn both poised for potential head coaching opportunities, this season could represent the final chapter for Campbell's coaching staff in Detroit. If the Lions are to make a run at the Super Bowl, it will be with this team of coordinators, whose leadership and strategies have helped elevate the Lions to new heights.

For Campbell, this postseason run is more than just a shot at a Super Bowl — it could also be the final opportunity to work with the coaching staff he’s built, especially as Johnson and Glenn are increasingly likely to be leading their own teams in the future.

As the Lions head into the playoffs, all eyes will be on how far Campbell can take this team with a coaching staff that may soon be broken up by head coaching hires elsewhere. Regardless of the outcome, Campbell's leadership and his ability to bring in the right people will be a defining legacy for this era of Detroit Lions football.