fb
Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Reflects On What Could Be Last Dance With Current Staff
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Reflects On What Could Be Last Dance With Current Staff

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions prepare for what they hope will be a deep playoff run, head coach Dan Campbell is reflecting on the special group of coordinators that have helped elevate the team to NFC dominance. However, with both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn drawing interest for head coaching roles, this could be Campbell's final postseason with his current staff.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Praise for Johnson and Glenn

Campbell's admiration for Johnson and Glenn is evident. Both coordinators have been integral to the Lions’ rise, and Campbell believes their success speaks for itself. As Johnson and Glenn continue to make waves across the league, Campbell has been outspoken in their support.

“They’re smart, they’re grinders, they’re strategic, they understand how to teach, communicate, motivate and so their work speaks for itself,” Campbell said. “Both of those guys are more than worthy of being head coaches. They’re ready. They ask the right questions. I’ve tried to give them everything I think they need to be head coaches and I believe that both of those guys are more than ready.”

As the team heads into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Campbell knows that the clock is ticking on his current coaching staff. Johnson and Glenn’s futures are promising, and it’s clear that the Lions’ success has created an environment where they are ready to take the next step in their careers.

A Special Team, but a Finite Opportunity for This Coaching Staff

When asked about whether this season stands out in particular, Campbell couldn’t help but reflect on the unique bond he shares with his coaching staff. He knows that the chemistry between the coaching staff and the players has been key to the Lions’ success, but he also acknowledges that this run may not last forever.

“This is a special team and it’s a special staff, and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Campbell said. “It really has been. And so, yeah, I absolutely do. I’m fortunate. I’m blessed. I’m thankful that I have the coordinators, counting Fipp as well, all three of those guys are superstars.”

Campbell understands the nature of coaching cycles and the fleeting nature of success. As Johnson and Glenn attract more attention from other NFL teams, Campbell is realistic about the fact that he may not have his current staff much longer.

“I know – hey, when it’s over, it’s over,” Campbell said. “But we’re going to make the most of it until that time comes.”

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Will This Be Campbell’s Last Season with This Staff?

With Johnson and Glenn both poised for potential head coaching opportunities, this season could represent the final chapter for Campbell's coaching staff in Detroit. If the Lions are to make a run at the Super Bowl, it will be with this team of coordinators, whose leadership and strategies have helped elevate the Lions to new heights.

For Campbell, this postseason run is more than just a shot at a Super Bowl — it could also be the final opportunity to work with the coaching staff he’s built, especially as Johnson and Glenn are increasingly likely to be leading their own teams in the future.

As the Lions head into the playoffs, all eyes will be on how far Campbell can take this team with a coaching staff that may soon be broken up by head coaching hires elsewhere. Regardless of the outcome, Campbell's leadership and his ability to bring in the right people will be a defining legacy for this era of Detroit Lions football.

Previous article
Super Bowl Dreams: Amik Robertson on Lions’ Urgency Heading into Playoffs
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions