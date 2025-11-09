Dan Campbell Confirms Who is Now Calling Plays for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions entered Week 10 needing a spark. The offense hadn’t been its usual explosive self in recent weeks, and the rhythm just wasn’t there. So when FOX cameras picked up head coach Dan Campbell with a play sheet in hand, and doing most of the talking into the headset, the speculation began almost instantly.

At halftime, with Detroit leading the Washington Commanders 25–10 and racking up 289 yards of offense, Campbell confirmed what everyone suspected: he made a change.

“It’s just a changeup,” Campbell told a FOX sideline reporter. “We wanted to mix things up.”

And honestly? It worked.

A Little Shake-Up Goes a Long Way

Campbell didn’t elaborate on the exact mechanics of the switch, but the vibe was clear. The Lions’ offense looked energized. Confident. Comfortable. More like the version fans saw during last year’s historic 15–2 season.

With John Morton calling plays all year, Detroit has had some hot stretches and some slower ones. But in recent weeks, the timing felt… off. Routes weren’t meshing with protections, and drives stalled more often than expected. It wasn’t catastrophic, but it definitely wasn’t Lions football at its best.

So Campbell stepped in. Not out of panic, but out of instinct.

He has done this before, too. Back in 2021, he took over play-calling duties from Anthony Lynn midseason, helping shape the aggressive offensive identity that blossomed under Ben Johnson. Sunday’s move wasn’t unprecedented. It was familiar. And very on-brand for a coach who lives by the motto, “Whatever it takes.”

What This Means Moving Forward

Let’s be honest: Campbell’s fingerprints were all over this offense from the jump. The motion, the tempo, the aggressiveness on early downs, it looked like the Dan Campbell brand of football we’ve come to expect.

John Morton, who usually calls plays from the booth, was spotted on the broadcast as well, but he wasn’t actively communicating during key sequences. That fueled even more talk of a mid-game switch, but Campbell’s halftime quote removed all doubt.

“It’s just a changeup.”

Translation:

Nothing dramatic. Just a spark.

And sometimes, that’s all a great team needs.

The Offense Responded Immediately

The Lions opened the game with crisp drives, mixing the run game, play-action, and timely shots downfield. The offensive line looked sharper, Amon-Ra St. Brown looked locked in, and Jared Goff operated with confidence.

The numbers backed it up:

✅ 289 total yards in the first half

✅ 25 points

✅ The best offensive rhythm they’ve had in weeks

That’s the exact kind of boost Campbell was hoping for.

Is Campbell Taking Over for Good?

That’s the big question now.

Campbell didn’t commit to anything long-term. The Lions could return to Morton as the full-time play caller next week… or Campbell may continue steering the offense if the momentum keeps rolling.

Either way, the message is clear:

This team is trying to win a Super Bowl, and they’re not afraid to tweak things on the fly.

Flexibility is a strength, not a weakness.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell didn’t take over play-calling because things were broken. He did it because the Lions needed a jolt, and because he knows this offense inside and out.

And after a dominant first half, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Detroit didn’t just look good.

They looked dangerous again.