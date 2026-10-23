The Detroit Lions have spent much of the week answering questions about Sam LaPorta’s frustration with his contract situation, and now head coach Dan Campbell has weighed in. His message Friday was simple: He knows his star tight end, and he isn’t concerned about the controversy.

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LaPorta generated considerable attention earlier this week when he publicly expressed disappointment over his stalled contract negotiations and acknowledged that he could be playing elsewhere next season.

But while those comments have sparked debate among Lions fans, Campbell made it clear that the situation isn’t creating problems inside Detroit’s locker room.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters Friday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Campbell dismissed the idea that LaPorta’s remarks have become an issue for the team.

“I know Sam. We all know Sam. Honestly, I don’t even think twice about those comments because I know what he’s about, man,” Campbell said.

The Lions head coach also explained that the controversy is a distraction to people outside the organization, not those inside Detroit’s facility.

That response is particularly noteworthy considering how strongly LaPorta expressed his frustration during his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

As we previously reported following LaPorta’s contract comments, the fourth-year tight end has grown increasingly disappointed about playing without a long-term extension.

Why Sam LaPorta Wants a New Deal

LaPorta underwent back surgery during the 2025 season, and the physical risks associated with football have become a significant part of his argument for receiving a new contract.

During the podcast appearance, LaPorta suggested that he would be willing to continue his career elsewhere if Detroit doesn’t reach an agreement with him.

His willingness to discuss that possibility publicly fueled speculation about his future, but Campbell clearly doesn’t believe it reflects a lack of commitment to the team.

Lions Continue to Support Sam LaPorta

Campbell’s comments follow similar reactions from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and linebacker Jack Campbell, both of whom have defended LaPorta’s professionalism.

Petzing told reporters Thursday that he hasn’t noticed any change in LaPorta’s attitude or daily approach to football, despite the ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Jack Campbell, who has known LaPorta since their college days at Iowa, offered an even more direct assessment.

As we previously reported following Jack Campbell’s response, the linebacker made it clear that LaPorta’s teammates aren’t upset about his remarks.

“No one cares,” Campbell said Thursday, emphasizing that players understand the business side of the NFL.

The comments from Detroit’s coaches and players suggest that LaPorta’s contract dispute has not created the kind of internal tension that some outside the organization feared.

That doesn’t mean the financial disagreement has disappeared.

LaPorta remains in the final season of his rookie contract, and the Lions must eventually determine whether to sign him to an extension, use the franchise tag, or consider other options.

According to recent reporting on LaPorta’s contract frustration, the tight end has made it clear that he intends to continue playing at a high level regardless of how negotiations unfold.

Campbell previously downplayed concerns when news of the stalled negotiations surfaced earlier this month, reiterating his admiration for LaPorta and emphasizing that his performance hadn’t suffered. Those earlier comments about the contract situation make Friday’s reaction consistent with the coach’s approach throughout the disagreement.

Dan Campbell Keeps Focus on Green Bay Packers

With Detroit preparing for a critical NFC North matchup, the timing of LaPorta’s comments has generated considerable discussion.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game looking to strengthen their position in the division, and LaPorta remains an important part of an offense that depends on his versatility as both a receiver and blocker.

Contract negotiations may become a much bigger issue during the offseason, particularly if LaPorta reaches the end of his rookie deal without an extension.

For now, however, Detroit’s head coach isn’t allowing the uncertainty to become the team’s primary focus.

And judging by Campbell’s latest remarks, he doesn’t believe LaPorta’s teammates are particularly concerned about it, either.

Sam LaPorta’s future with the Detroit Lions remains uncertain, but Dan Campbell has made one thing clear: His confidence in the star tight end hasn’t changed.