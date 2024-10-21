Dan Campbell Responds To Chris Christie Calling Him ‘Classless’

Earlier this week, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie didn’t hold back when he appeared on Mad Dog Unleashed with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Christie, a staunch Dallas Cowboys supporter, was unhappy with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions' 47-9 blowout win over the Cowboys. Christie took issue with Campbell’s aggressive play-calling and use of trick plays during the game, referring to Campbell as “classless.”

“That’s Dan Campbell. He’s got no class. Never has,” Christie said in his critique, suggesting that Campbell’s use of creative plays in a lopsided game was unnecessary.

On Monday, when asked about Christie’s comments, Campbell shrugged off the criticism in his usual lighthearted manner. “The last time somebody called me classless I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” Campbell joked, making it clear that he wasn't fazed by the former governor’s remarks. “But no, it’s all good. I’m not worried about it.”

Campbell’s response was typical of his laid-back yet gritty demeanor, focused on leading the Lions to success on the field rather than engaging in off-the-field controversies.

Despite the media attention surrounding Christie’s comments, Dan Campbell remained focused on his team. The Lions, now 5-1 after a hard-fought win against the Minnesota Vikings, have embodied Campbell’s aggressive and relentless coaching style, which has brought them into the conversation as legitimate playoff contenders.

The criticism from Christie comes on the heels of Detroit's dominant performance, which included aggressive play-calling and a few trick plays. However, Campbell has always maintained a “no apologies” approach to his coaching style, and his team has thrived because of it.

With a game plan that puts pressure on opposing defenses and a locker room that rallies around Campbell’s leadership, the Lions are riding high. Campbell’s decision to brush off Christie’s comments underscores his focus on what really matters—winning football games.

Lions Fans Love Dan Campbell's Grit

For many Detroit Lions fans, Campbell's easygoing response to Christie’s “classless” jab only solidifies his status as a beloved figure in the Motor City. His tough but humorous approach is part of what has helped transform the Lions into a team to be reckoned with.

As the Lions prepare for their next matchup, it’s clear that Campbell is more concerned with continuing his team’s success than engaging in media-driven drama.

In Campbell’s own words, “I’m not worried about it”—and that’s exactly the mindset Detroit needs to keep pushing forward.