Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Responds to Question About Detroit Lions Signing Daniel Jones
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Responds to Question About Detroit Lions Signing Daniel Jones

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are riding high with their 10-1 record, but recent reports have surfaced linking the team to a potential addition at quarterback. Specifically, the Lions have reportedly shown some interest in recently waived quarterback Daniel Jones, who was cut by the New York Giants after a difficult season. With the Lions' current backup, second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker, behind Jared Goff, some have wondered if the team might be looking to add the veteran passer to provide extra depth.

Dan Campbell Jack Fox

Jones, who has been in the NFL for several years and has experience as a starting quarterback, was waived last week, clearing waivers and making him available to sign with any team. Teams vying for a playoff spot, including the Lions, have reportedly expressed some interest in bringing Jones in, but as of now, no formal discussions have taken place.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the rumors in a press conference. When asked about the potential move, Campbell confirmed that Jones' name has been brought up in conversations but emphasized that no serious talks have occurred yet.

“We haven't really talked about that,” Campbell responded to a question about Daniel Jones. “The name's come up, but it's not like we've sat down and talked. So, I don't want to give you a yes or no.”

This statement indicates that, while the Lions are not completely dismissing the idea of adding a veteran quarterback like Jones, they have not made any definitive moves as of yet. With a solid starting quarterback in Goff and Hooker in the backup role, it seems the Lions are taking a wait-and-see approach, carefully weighing any potential benefits of bringing in Jones to further solidify the roster.

As of now, the Lions remain focused on their upcoming Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, but it will be interesting to see if anything develops on the quarterback front as the season progresses.

NFL on CBS Releases Hilarious Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery 'Sonic and Knuckles' Promo [Video]
Dan Campbell Discusses Hendon Hooker Replacing Jared Goff If Need Be
W.G. Brady
