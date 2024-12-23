Dan Campbell Responds To Question About If Lions ‘Have Enough’ To Compete With Vikings

Following the Detroit Lions' 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell focused on the road ahead, as his team continues to battle for both the NFC North title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. With the Lions and Minnesota Vikings both sitting at 13-2, the stage is set for an exciting finish to the regular season.

Lions and Vikings Battle for NFC North and Top Seed

The Lions, who now share the NFC North lead with the Vikings, are gearing up for a crucial Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers. In Week 18, the Lions will host the Vikings in what could be a winner-takes-all showdown for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed.

Campbell knows how vital these next two weeks are for his team. “You can tell a lot. To me, you can tell a lot,” Campbell said when asked about the Lions’ ability to compete with the Vikings. “Look, there’s things we’ve got to clean up from this game. We’ve got a lot to clean up.”

Cleaning Up and Gaining Momentum

Despite the win over Chicago, Campbell emphasized the need for improvement as the Lions move forward. “As I told them, the two most important things for me were I wanted to see us play Detroit football, and I wanted to win. That was it. I gave no other stipulations,” Campbell said. “Now, we have all the offensively, defensively, we have the keys to victory, all of that, but basically I just wanted to see our identity take shape and I wanted to win this game, and we did that.”

Campbell acknowledged that while the victory was important, there were areas to improve upon before facing the Vikings. “Now we're back on our feet, and now it's about we’ve got to clean some things up, because what was good enough today will not be good enough for Minnesota, and it won’t be good enough for Philly or whoever some of these teams are, Tampa,” Campbell continued. “But that's the point: this week, there were things we needed to clean up with where we were at and begin to learn how to play with where we were at. We did that.”

Preparing for the Playoffs

Looking ahead to the final two games of the season, Campbell emphasized the importance of continual growth. “Now next week we’ll know a little bit more and be able to adjust, and then the final week we’ll learn a little bit more and be able to adjust,” Campbell said. “By then, you're in the playoffs and you're playing your best football with where you're at.”

As the Lions focus on their final push for the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed, the team remains focused on improving week by week. With a challenging matchup against the Vikings looming, Campbell’s emphasis on adapting and cleaning up areas of concern will be critical as the Lions aim to finish strong and prepare for what promises to be an exciting playoff run.