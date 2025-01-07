Dan Campbell Reveals AMAZING David Montgomery News

The Detroit Lions will get a major boost in their playoff run, as head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that running back David Montgomery will be available when the team plays in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on January 18 or 19.

Dan Campbell's Confirmation on David Montgomery's Return

During a Tuesday press conference, Campbell was asked if he expected Montgomery to be ready for the playoffs. His response was simple but definitive: “I do, I do,” Campbell said. This announcement assures Lions fans that their hard-hitting running back will be back in action for their crucial playoff game.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1876720593405456565

Montgomery's Injury and Impact on the Team

Montgomery has been sidelined since suffering an MCL injury in his left knee during Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite his absence, the Lions have continued to perform at a high level, thanks in part to the strong performances of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Now, with both Montgomery and Gibbs healthy, the Lions' backfield will be at full strength for their playoff run.

“Sonic and Knuckles” Ready to Lead the Charge

The duo of Montgomery and Gibbs, often referred to as “Sonic and Knuckles,” has been a vital part of the Lions' offensive success this season. Their full-strength return will provide the Lions with even more depth and balance as they look to make a deep postseason run. Montgomery’s ability to break tackles and gain tough yards will complement Gibbs' explosive playmaking ability, giving the Lions a formidable backfield.

A Boost for the Lions' Playoff Push

Montgomery's return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Lions head into the postseason with high expectations. With a strong offense and a solid defense, the Lions are poised to make a serious playoff push—and Montgomery’s presence will only strengthen their chances of winning a Super Bowl.