Dan Campbell Reveals Bold Expectations for Jared Goff in 2025

From game manager to field general: Dan Campbell says Jared Goff is becoming “that guy.”

If the Detroit Lions are going to finally break through and bring a Lombardi Trophy home to the Motor City, one thing is crystal clear — Jared Goff has to lead the charge.

And according to head coach Dan Campbell, that’s exactly what he believes Goff is ready to do.

Goff’s Growth Is Clear — And Campbell Sees More Coming

Speaking to the media this week, Campbell made it known that he’s more than just confident in Goff’s abilities — he sees a quarterback who’s evolving into something special.

“Growth? Look, he continues to grow every year,” Campbell said. “And I’d say the next step for him — and he knows this every year, like last year, he came to us, everything we wanted him to do in the offense he did. And then he began to bring stuff to us.”

That last part? That’s what separates good quarterbacks from great ones. Goff isn’t just running Campbell’s offense — he’s starting to take ownership of it.

Taking the Reins of the Offense

Goff has always had the physical tools. His arm talent isn’t in question. But now, according to Campbell, he’s pairing that talent with real field command and next-level anticipation.

“Hey man, I can see this look. Let me get to this play. I know I’ve got these options in the bag, but let me get to this as well,” Campbell said, describing Goff’s thought process. “Those are the things where he’s, ‘OK, here we go man.’ That’s beginning to show. And I would anticipate that to take another step up.”

That’s exactly what you want from your QB when you’re chasing championships.

The Bottom Line

Detroit’s hopes in 2025 ride on Goff’s shoulders — and Dan Campbell isn’t shying away from that. He believes in his quarterback’s growth, leadership, and instincts, and it’s clear that trust is mutual.

The message to Goff? Keep climbing. Keep evolving. The Lions don’t just want to win — they believe they can with him leading the charge.

And if Goff takes that next step, Detroit might just be in for a special season.