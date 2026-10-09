The Detroit Lions will likely have to wait a little longer before welcoming back two important starters. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Friday that safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays are unlikely to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with the team instead targeting its October 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

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Both players returned to practice Wednesday after lengthy injury absences, providing a welcome boost for a Detroit team dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the football. However, Campbell believes rushing either player back this weekend would be asking too much.

According to Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Campbell was encouraged by Branch’s progress through his first two practices but suggested Sunday’s game is probably too soon.

“He’s looked good for two days. He’s looked good. I think that’s a tall order for this week,” Campbell said. “Love where he’s at right now.”

The update comes one day after defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed considerable optimism about Branch’s condition. Sheppard indicated Thursday that Branch looked like he had never been away from the field and believed the talented safety could potentially play immediately.

Still, Campbell is taking a more cautious approach with Branch, who continues working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered during last December’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. With Detroit scheduled for a bye following Sunday’s game, the Lions have an opportunity to give Branch additional recovery time before facing their NFC North rivals.

Cade Mays Also Targeting Packers Game

Mays, who has been recovering from a wrist injury suffered during training camp, is also expected to remain sidelined against Arizona. His potential return following the bye would provide an important boost to Detroit’s offensive line.

As we previously reported when Branch and Mays returned to practice, both players opened their 21-day practice evaluation windows Wednesday. That allows Detroit to assess their progress before deciding when to activate them to the 53-man roster. Branch opened the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, while Mays went on injured reserve with a designation to return.

Lions Prepare for Arizona Without Branch and Mays

For now, the Lions must prepare to face Arizona without two players expected to play major roles this season. However, getting both Branch and Mays back for the October 25 showdown against Green Bay would provide Detroit with two valuable reinforcements for a critical divisional matchup.

Neither player has officially been ruled out for Sunday based on Campbell’s comments, and their targeted return against Green Bay is not a guarantee. Nevertheless, Detroit appears increasingly optimistic that meaningful help is on the way.