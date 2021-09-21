Dan Campbell reveals change coming to Detroit Lions defense

The Detroit Lions defense has been really bad throw two games of the 2021 regular season and if they want to get things turned around, they are going to have to find help from within their own organization as the free-agent pool available is nothing to call home about.

During the Lions’ loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football, the linebackers left much to be desired and many were calling for rookie Derrick Barnes to get a shot.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and when asked about Barnes getting a shot, he said he “deserves a shot.” Campbell added that he did not want to get too deep into how exactly Barnes will be used as he still has to discuss it with DC Aaron Glenn.

Barnes did a great job during the preseason and many believe he will be a big part of the Lions’ future.

Dan Campbell says that Derrick Barnes "deserves a shot." He again praised Anzalone: "He’s high effort, he’s smart and he’s what we’re about here." On Collins: "Jamie had mistakes. It wasn’t, certainly, his best performance." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 21, 2021

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Lions Media Availability: Sept. 21, 2021 | Dan Campbell" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VWQIozvyJ3g?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>