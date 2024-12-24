Dan Campbell Reveals How Christmas Week Schedule Works Out Perfectly for Detroit Lions

With the holiday season upon us, the Detroit Lions have found the perfect balance between preparation and family time. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket to discuss how the team's schedule works out flawlessly for the Christmas week. With the Lions' Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, Campbell explained how the team's schedule allows for both rest and preparation.

Perfect Timing for Christmas Week

Campbell expressed how this year’s Christmas week worked out ideally for the team, especially with the game on Monday night, leaving ample time for players and coaches to enjoy the holiday. Here’s a breakdown of the week’s schedule:

Monday – Coaches are in the building while players have the day off. This gives the coaching staff time to review and finalize the plan for the week ahead.

– Coaches are in the building while players have the day off. This gives the coaching staff time to review and finalize the plan for the week ahead. Tuesday (Christmas Eve) – The first practice of the week, where coaches and players will focus on “cleaning some things up a bit,” ensuring the team is prepared for the 49ers.

– The first practice of the week, where coaches and players will focus on “cleaning some things up a bit,” ensuring the team is prepared for the 49ers. Wednesday (Christmas Day) – A well-deserved day off for both coaches and players to spend with their families. Campbell was genuinely excited about giving the staff the day off to enjoy the holiday, reflecting his commitment to work-life balance.

– A well-deserved day off for both coaches and players to spend with their families. Campbell was genuinely excited about giving the staff the day off to enjoy the holiday, reflecting his commitment to work-life balance. Thursday – Coaches and players return to the facility for a Base Install Day

A Balanced Approach

Campbell highlighted that having the extra time during Christmas week to prepare for the 49ers without the pressure of a game on Sunday was a rare but welcome opportunity. This well-timed break allows the team to refresh and refocus before the crucial Week 17 Monday Night Football showdown.

For Lions fans, Campbell's thoughtful planning ensures that the team will be ready to give their best performance while also embracing the holiday spirit. The balance of hard work and time with family shows why this time of year is not only a time for giving but also a time for the team to recharge and come together for a big game.