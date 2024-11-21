fb
Dan Campbell Reveals How Detroit Lions Can Improve Down The Stretch

Despite a dominant performance and a record that has the Detroit Lions as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, head coach Dan Campbell believes there’s always room for improvement as the team heads into the latter part of the season.

In an interview Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket's “Costa and Jensen with Heather,” Campbell discussed areas where the Lions can refine their game even as they stand at 9-1, having dominated opponents like the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 in their most recent matchup.

Offensive Improvement: Scoring Efficiency

  • Dan Campbell acknowledged that, offensively, the team needs to work on scoring more efficiently. “There’s always things to clean up,” Campbell said as quoted by Side Lion Report. “There were things in all three units.” He explained that while the offense has been explosive, there are still instances where they could have scored even quicker.

“We could’ve scored five plays sooner on a couple of possessions,” he said. “It worked out in that game, but what if you're playing Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City, or Buffalo? You may not get another reload on it. You’ve got to clean those up.”

This highlights the Lions’ ability to be even more lethal, especially in tight, high-stakes games against other top teams. Campbell’s emphasis on improving offensive efficiency shows his focus on being prepared for any scenario, especially when facing tough playoff-caliber teams.

Defensive Improvement: Avoiding Explosive Plays

On the defensive side, Dan Campbell pointed out that there were still moments where the defense wasn’t entirely where it needed to be. “We weren’t where we were supposed to be, and it didn’t catch up to us,” he explained. “But when you play Josh Allen, or Jordan Love, or any of these guys, they’re going to find it, and it’s going to hurt you.”

The coach knows that against elite quarterbacks, defensive lapses can quickly turn into explosive touchdowns. “It won’t just be an explosive play—it’ll be a touchdown,” he added. While the defense has improved, Campbell emphasized that there is still work to be done in order to prevent these breakdowns from turning into big plays that could cost the team in critical moments.

Always Striving for Perfection

Despite being pleased with the team's performance so far, Dan Campbell remains determined to push the Detroit Lions further. “We can get better in all three phases, and that’s the job,” Campbell said. “You should strive to be perfect, you should strive to play the perfect game knowing you never will. But you’re always grasping for it, always trying to find a way to play the perfect game.”

Campbell’s mindset, which emphasizes continual improvement even in the face of success, speaks volumes about the culture he is building in Detroit. With the Lions looking poised to make a playoff run, the focus on perfection and cleaning up mistakes will be crucial as the team faces tougher competition down the stretch.

As the Lions continue to perform at a high level, it’s clear that Campbell’s commitment to refining all aspects of the game will help ensure that the team remains a serious contender for the ultimate prize. With a relentless desire to improve, the sky is the limit for this team as they gear up for the final stretch of the regular season.

