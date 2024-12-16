fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Reveals How Lions Will Replace David Montgomery

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
After confirming that Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will undergo knee surgery and miss the remainder of the season, head coach Dan Campbell spoke about the team’s options for replacing him in the backfield. With Montgomery out, the Lions now face the challenge of keeping their offensive momentum going as they push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Dan Campbell

Jahmyr Gibbs to Take On Bigger Role

Campbell was asked about his confidence in Jahmyr Gibbs stepping up to take on a larger workload, and he expressed strong belief in the second-year running back. “We have a lot of confidence in Gibbs,” Campbell said. “He's continued to get better and better as the season's gone, and when given the opportunity, he's made a lot of plays… man, he made some big plays for us yesterday, you know? He brings the explosive element, he's getting better in the pass game and you can see what he's able to do in the run game.”

Gibbs has been a standout this season, amassing 1,047 rushing yards, 397 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns. His ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air makes him a versatile weapon for the Lions' offense. While Campbell is confident in Gibbs’ abilities, he emphasized the importance of managing his workload. “For him it's gonna be… we have to use and maximize the reps so we don't give him too much. We still gotta be able to be smart with him. We need him, and that's the trick,” Campbell explained. As Gibbs steps into a larger role, the Lions will need to be mindful of his usage to ensure he remains effective throughout the remainder of the season.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Sonic and Knuckles

Backup Options: Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki

In addition to Gibbs, Campbell highlighted the importance of running back Craig Reynolds in the coming weeks. Reynolds has had limited opportunities this season, totaling 12 carries for 51 yards. “Craig's gonna need to help us, and he'll be ready,” Campbell said. While Reynolds hasn’t been heavily involved in the offense, his experience could be valuable as he takes on a bigger role in Montgomery's absence.

Campbell also mentioned rookie Sione Vaki as a potential contributor. Vaki, primarily a special teams player, has had just six carries for 14 yards this season. While his role has been limited, Campbell noted that Vaki could step in and help provide depth at the position. “Vaki potentially as well,” Campbell said.

Moving Forward Without David Montgomery

Though losing David Montgomery is a tough blow for the Lions, Campbell’s confidence in Gibbs, Reynolds, and Vaki provides a path forward. The Lions will need to rely on their depth and ensure they make smart decisions with their running back rotation as they continue their playoff push.

With Gibbs expected to take on a larger role, the Lions will look to maximize his production while ensuring that Reynolds and Vaki are ready to step in as needed. As the Lions prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, they will need a collective effort in the backfield to replace Montgomery and keep their postseason hopes alive.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
63
