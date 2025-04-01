Dan Campbell Reveals Message For 2025 Detroit Lions

On Monday, Dan Campbell revealed the questions he will ask his team before they begin preparing for the 2025 season.

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2025 season, head coach Dan Campbell is once again preparing to test the mindset of his team—one that now carries the weight of rising expectations and unfinished business.

A Message to the Locker Room

After back-to-back playoff appearances and a division title, Campbell is not content to let his team rest on its recent success. While speaking with Dan Miller at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Campbell made it clear that his approach this offseason will focus on pushing the players to maintain their hunger and edge.

“I think the message is, ‘Man, are you still hungry? Are you still hungry or are you tired of taking the hits? Are you tired of taking the lumps? What’s your attitude at? Where’s your mind at?’ I think I know the answer to that, but I’m gonna challenge those guys,” Campbell said.

Motivation for the Next Step

Campbell, who has quickly become one of the most respected coaches in the NFL, knows that climbing the mountain is hard—but staying at the top is even tougher. The Lions, who came within reach of a Super Bowl appearance in 2024, are now facing a new challenge: maintaining the intensity and preparation that got them there in the first place.

“Are you ready to make another run here? And, are we willing to do what it takes to win as many games as we did last year again?” Campbell continued. “It’s not all about how many games you win. The point is, we were ready. We were ready last year and we hit the ground running, we just fell short at the worst time. But, we’ve got to do the same thing we did last year and then some. And that’s what it’s gonna be, man. ‘Are you ready to make another run at this?’”

The Bottom Line

The 2025 season won’t just be about talent—it’ll be about mindset. Campbell’s challenge to his players is clear: prove that last year wasn’t a fluke, that the fight is still there, and that the desire to bring a championship to Detroit hasn’t faded one bit.