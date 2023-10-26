Dan Campbell reveals Monday Night Football play he still regrets

On Thursday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened up about a pivotal moment from his playing career that still weighs heavily on his mind. As the Lions gear up for their “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, Campbell reflected on a play that he believes cost his team a game during his time with the New York Giants.

Why it matters: A Coach's Honest Reflection

When asked about his favorite memory from the Monday Night Football games he played in, Campbell instead brought up a moment that he wishes never happened.

“It's hard to say,” Campbell said trying to think of a favorite memory. “Not that I can think of off the top of my head. Not my favorite experience, but I remember when I was with the Giants playing the Eagles. I had a (missed assignment) on a critical down there in the fourth. I was supposed to release, but I blocked down and it cost us the game. I just remember I came to the sideline, and Sean (Payton) looked at me and he said, ‘What’d you do?’ And I said, ‘Man, I f’ed up.’ What are you going to do? Anyway, it was awful. I was a young player. So that’s not my favorite, but it’s the first one I thought of.”

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions, recently shared a moment from his playing career that continues to haunt him. As the Lions prepare for “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders, Campbell reflected on a specific play that he believes cost his former team, the New York Giants, a crucial game. The play in question occurred during Week 6 of the 2001 NFL season when the Giants faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell's candid admission of this regrettable play highlights the vulnerability and self-reflection that athletes and coaches experience in the high-pressure world of professional sports.

Bottom Line: Lessons from Regret

Folks, you have to love how Dan Campbell is not afraid to call himself out to the media. He truly is “just another guy” who happens to coach the Detroit Lions.

Hopefully, Campbell can get a few great memories about the Lions' upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.