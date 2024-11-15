fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Reveals Plan for Za’Darius Smith vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are set to get a significant boost to their defense when newly acquired EDGE Za'Darius Smith makes his debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters on Friday and provided insight into how Smith will be used in his first game with the team.

Smith, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, has long been known for his ability to pressure the quarterback, and his presence is expected to be a significant boost to the Lions' defensive line. However, with his first game just around the corner, the team plans to manage his reps to ensure he's fully prepared for the remainder of the season.

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he said that though Smith will play on all downs, the team will be smart about using him and that he will be on somewhat of a “pitch count.”

The veteran pass rusher’s addition comes at a crucial time for the Lions, who are looking to bolster their defense heading into the second half of the season. Smith’s experience and ability to disrupt the opposing offense will complement the Lions’ already strong defensive unit. His debut is expected to further enhance the team's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, especially with Aidan Hutchinson out with an injury.

The Lions, currently atop the NFC North with an 8-1 record, will aim to continue their dominant run as they face the Jaguars. Smith’s return to action will help solidify their defense as they look to maintain their playoff positioning and strengthen their roster for a deep postseason run. The cautious approach to his debut ensures the Lions are maximizing his impact without risking overexertion in his first game back.

