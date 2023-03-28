Dan Campbell reveals training camp opponent for joint practices

During last year's training camp, the Detroit Lions traveled to Indiana, where they held some joint training camp practices with the Indianapolis Colts. By all accounts, it was a great experience for both teams, as it allows the players to get fired up to line up across from somebody who is not on their own team. Well, according to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions will be participating in joint practices again during this year's training camp. According to Lions' reporter Dannie Rogers, Campbell just revealed that this year's joint-practice opponent will be the New York Giants.

Prior to last year's joint practices with the Colts, Campbell said that “it feels like you are getting two games in a week, two games in two days. You won’t have all those reps, but yet we’re going to get over 30 reps with our starters against very good competition.” After last year's joint practices with the Colts, Campbell said that he came away from those practices feeling better about his team. Holding joint practices allows for the players on both teams to experience head-to-head matchups that they would not have seen had they only practiced against their own teammates.

