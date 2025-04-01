Dan Campbell Reveals Unfortunate Alim McNeill Injury News

Yes, it is April Fool’s Day, but, unfortunately, this is not a joke.
On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to Dan Miller, and he shared some unfortunate news regarding DT Alim McNeill.
According to Miller, Campbell said that McNeill, who is coming off an ACL injury, will not be ready for the start of training camp, and probably will not be ready to go early in the season.
“Dan Campbell gave some insight into when we might see Alim McNeill again,” Miller said. “Said it won’t be at the start of camp and probably not early in the season. MCNeill of course is coming off an ACL injury. They want to make sure he is right before he returns.”
McNeill is one of the Lions’ top players on the defensive side of the ball, so this news is not what we wanted to hear. That said, not rushing him back is certainly the right move.
W.G. Brady
