Dan Campbell reveals what Lions must do to improve

The Detroit Lions lost once again on a last second field goal, dropping today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the division rival Chicago Bears by a 16-13 final.

In doing so, they dropped to 0-10-1, and lost their fifth straight on Thanksgiving.

It was more mistakes that defined the afternoon for the Lions, both early and late.

“We have to do more, we’re so close,” Dan Campbell stated after the game. “These guys are fighting their tails off. But until we get out of our own way, we won’t get over the hump.”

Dan Campbell on the Lions loss on Thanksgiving:

Dan Campbell on the Lions loss on Thanksgiving:

"Until we get out of our own way, we won't quite get over the hump."

And according to Campbell, it was a miscommunication that caused them to inexplicably burn timeouts near the end of regulation, setting up Chicago’s game winning field goal.

Dan Campbell says they called the second timeout because half the secondary was in the wrong check. It was either call the timeout or allow a TD Considering they were coming out of a timeout, just an unconscionable communication error.

Meanwhile, Campbell said that D’Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder and will undergo testing.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that RB D'Andre Swift sprained his shoulder. Same one as in Pittsburgh. He'll undergo tests.