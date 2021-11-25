Dan Campbell reveals what Lions must do to improve

by

The Detroit Lions lost once again on a last second field goal, dropping today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the division rival Chicago Bears by a 16-13 final.

In doing so, they dropped to 0-10-1, and lost their fifth straight on Thanksgiving.

It was more mistakes that defined the afternoon for the Lions, both early and late.

We have to do more, we’re so close,” Dan Campbell stated after the game. “These guys are fighting their tails off. But until we get out of our own way, we won’t get over the hump.”

And according to Campbell, it was a miscommunication that caused them to inexplicably burn timeouts near the end of regulation, setting up Chicago’s game winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Campbell said that D’Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder and will undergo testing.

