Dan Campbell Reveals What Qualities Ben Johnson’s Replacement Must Have

With Ben Johnson officially hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions are now in search of a new offensive coordinator to take the reins of one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. Ahead of Johnson’s departure, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared what qualities he would prioritize in finding the right candidate to replace him.

What Qualities is Dan Campbell Looking for?

Dan Campbell made it clear that the next offensive coordinator must have a strong relationship with quarterback Jared Goff. Johnson’s success in Detroit was partially due to his close collaboration with Goff, helping develop a system tailored to his strengths. “I want his input. To me, that’s important,” Campbell explained. “What Ben (Johnson) did a great job of was those guys working together, and the system was kind of built from the ground up, and it was to help him.” Campbell emphasized that Goff’s input would continue to play a key role in shaping the offense, though, ultimately, the final decision would rest with him. “What he says is going to have a—says a lot to me, I should say. Now, is it going to be the ultimate decision? No, it’s not, but what he says is going to mean a lot to me.”

One aspect of Campbell’s leadership that will not change is his active involvement in the offense. As head coach and someone with a deep understanding of offensive football, Campbell made it clear that he won’t be stepping back when it comes to playcalling. “That’s my area of expertise, if you will,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to allow that to happen (again). I’m going to be involved no matter what because I think that’s best for our offense.” Whoever steps in as offensive coordinator will need to be comfortable with Campbell being highly engaged in the offensive game plan and strategy.

Dan Campbell also emphasized that while the new offensive coordinator would bring their own flavor and style to the table, the core identity of the Lions’ offense would remain intact. “What we are is what we are, and we’ve been that way since I’ve been here,” he explained. The system will remain grounded in what has made the Lions’ offense successful, while some minor tweaks might be made to incorporate the new coordinator’s approach. “A couple of things will get tweaked, just the nature of new coordinators if that happens because you want it to be kind of their flavor, their style with it,” Campbell said. The goal is to maintain consistency in terms of philosophy while allowing the new coordinator to make their mark.

Another important factor for Campbell in choosing the next offensive coordinator is ensuring continuity in terminology. This consistency is crucial for the players, particularly Goff, as they move into a new system. “I want to keep our terminology in place,” Campbell stated. By keeping the same terminology, Campbell is ensuring that the transition is as seamless as possible for the players, particularly for Goff, who has developed a deep understanding of the offense’s language over the years.

As the Lions move forward in their search for a new offensive coordinator, Dan Campbell’s outlined priorities make it clear that he values collaboration, continuity, and the expertise of the coaching staff. The next offensive coordinator will play a crucial role in maintaining the success of the Lions' offense, with the expectations set high following a promising 2024 season. With the right hire, the Lions could continue to build upon their offensive success and remain a top contender in the NFC.