Dan Campbell reveals when Detroit Lions will shut down RB D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions are currently 2-12-1 and with RB D’Andre Swift dealing with an injury, the thought by many was that the team would end up shutting him down for the season.

Well, that is not happening.

On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed that Swift will not be shut down during the season and that he is expected to be back this week when the Lions take on the Seahawks.

Campbell said the thought is that Swift will be shut down after the season.

