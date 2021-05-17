Dan Campbell reveals which body part he would give up for a Super Bowl with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new head coach and his name is Dan Campbell.

Ever since his epic intro presser with the Lions, Campbell has become a fan-favorite in the Motor City. His energy is off the charts and he will clearly do whatever it takes to win a football game.

In fact, according to Campbell, he would be willing to let a Lion chew off one of his arms if it meant a Super Bowl for Detroit.

Campbell made the comment on the most recent episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

During his interview, Campbell joked around (we think) about having a pet Lion that he just walked around with at the team facilities and at Ford Field.

When asked if he would give up an arm to win a Super Bowl with the Detroit Lions, Campbell said he would.

“Yes…I would,” Campbell replied.

Whether or not Campbell is a good enough head coach to win a Super Bowl is yet to be determined but you can bet he will do everything in his power to do just that.

