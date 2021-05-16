Dan Campbell reveals who HAS been playing QB for the Detroit Lions during camp

If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions 2021 rookie minicamp, you have probably heard that they are going through the camp without a single quarterback.

On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he explained why the team decided not to add a quarterback to the roster to participate in camp.

Campbell said they did not feel it was wise to waste a roster spot on a QB when they did not feel the practices would be “traditional.” He added that coaches Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle El, and Tanner Engstrand have been handling the QB duties but they have needed “a lot of ice.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-aOHd7tb4Y

