Dan Campbell reveals why Jameson Williams missed yet another practice

According to previous reports, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was absent from Saturday's practice for an undisclosed reason. On Tuesday, prior to the Lions' joint training camp practice with the New York Giants, Dan Campbell explained that Williams missed Saturday's practice because of a “personal matter” and that he would be on the field today.

Dan Campbell Emphasizes the Importance of Practice for Jameson Williams

During a recent interview, Campbell explained why it is important for Williams to get in as many reps as possible in practice.

“It’s important,” Campbell said. “We need him out there. He needs the reps, he needs the mental reps — but, there again, he’s out there in the afternoon walk-throughs going through those things. But during the morning practice, that’s his — part of that time is to get him out there in rehab, get him running, get him moving, but yeah, he’s a young player, hadn’t played. And so, yeah, we do need him out there. And the clock’s ticking every day.”

Key Points

Bottom Line: Practice, Practice, Practice!

Williams' unexplained absence from Saturday's practice initially raised concerns that he could be dealing with another injury. However, Campbell clarified on Tuesday that Williams was absent due to personal reasons. Campbell previously emphasized the importance of consistent practice for Williams' overall performance. Campbell's reassurance that Williams would return for the joint training camp practices against the Giants suggests his absence was temporary. With that being said, these missed practices sure are starting to add up for the ultra-talented wide receiver.