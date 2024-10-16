fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Says Aidan Hutchinson Is Still Trying To Process What Happened Vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions secured a commanding victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but the celebration was dampened by the injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who had been a key part of the Lions' defense, suffered a severe leg injury during the game, requiring surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula. Now back in Michigan, Hutchinson is beginning his long recovery process.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, Hutchinson is still coming to terms with the injury. It’s a tough reality for any player to face, especially one who was performing at such a high level this season.

Campbell also mentioned that the Lions would love to have Hutchinson back around the team when he's ready, even though his return to the field may be a long way off. The team values his leadership and presence, and the players would be happy to see him in the locker room as he navigates the recovery process.

“He knows he's welcome here any time,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “He's a huge part of who we are.”

Hutchinson's injury is a major setback for both him and the team, but the Lions remain focused on pushing forward. Hutchinson’s contributions, even off the field, could play an important role in the team’s continued success as they move through the season.

