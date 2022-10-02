Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks

On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a whopping 48 points to a Geno Smith-led Seahawks offense.

What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?

Following the game, a subdued Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he made it clear that he was going to look at everything very closely following the Lions’ loss to the Seahawks.

“We’ll look at everything we need to,” Campbell told the media following Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. “To the scheme, our personnel, and we’ll find the best fit for whatever we feel like is going to give us the best chance and the best chance in three or four weeks too.”

When asked if “everything” included potential coaching changes, Campbell repeated himself.

“I’m going to look at everything,” Campbell said for a second time.

Campbell then made sure the reporters in attendance knew that he still has a lot of faith in defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Aaron Glenn and I’ve got a ton of faith in those assistants,” Campbell told reporters. “I think we sit down and I think we look at everything together. Because really, I think more than anything, maybe it’s time for a deep dive, a real deep dive into it. Players, everything that we’re doing. But I also trust what Glenn is doing and there’s a reason why I hired him, and so I want to let him do his job. But certainly, I’ve got to look a lot deeper than I have.”

Up next for the Detroit Lions

Following their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Dan Campbell, and the Detroit Lions will shift their focus to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

But the Patriots will also be looking to get back in the win column as they are coming off a tough overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.