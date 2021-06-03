Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are interested in signing RB Todd Gurley

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former All-Pro RB Todd Gurley was in Allen Park last week to meet with the Detroit Lions, though no deal was reached during that visit.

On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he acknowledged that the Lions do have interest in signing Gurley.

Campbell also noted that he expects OL Tyrell Crosby to be at mandatory minicamp next week

Dan Campbell acknowledges the Lions have interest in signing Todd Gurley. Nothing seems imminent, but still could happen. Campbell also said he expects Tyrell Crosby at mandatory minicamp next week. Crosby is awaiting a potential trade after the drafting of Penei Sewell — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 3, 2021