Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are interested in signing RB Todd Gurley

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former All-Pro RB Todd Gurley was in Allen Park last week to meet with the Detroit Lions, though no deal was reached during that visit.

On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he acknowledged that the Lions do have interest in signing Gurley.

Campbell also noted that he expects OL Tyrell Crosby to be at mandatory minicamp next week

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.