Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are likely to be without key player on Monday Night Football

During the Detroit Lions Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, WR Tyrell Williams took a shot to the head which caused him to leave the game.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Williams had entered concussion protocol and that he would continue to be evaluated.

On Thursday, Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an unfortunate injury update on Williams.

According to Campbell, Williams remains in concussion protocol and it “doesn’t look great” for his availability on Monday against the Green Bay Packers.

Tyrell Williams remains in concussion protocol. Dan Campbell said he's not in the building today, so it "doesn't look great" for Williams' availability on Monday. Levi Onwuzurike is trending toward playing this week. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 16, 2021