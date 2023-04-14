Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the team's plans for the upcoming NFL draft. While the team is committed to starting quarterback Jared Goff, Campbell stated that the Lions are open to selecting a quarterback with one of their first-round picks at No. 6 or 18. Campbell emphasized that the team is always looking to upgrade its roster at any position, and if the right player presents itself, they will not hesitate to draft them.

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are open to taking a QB at No. 6

When asked by Eisen if the Lions would consider selecting a QB at No. 6 or No. 18, Campbell made it clear that it is a possibility.

“I love Goff. WE love Goff,” Campbell said to Eisen. “He's our quarterback, and nothing is going to change that. But, we’re always looking to upgrade our roster at any position. If the right guy presents himself at one of our picks, and we feel like it’s the right thing to do, we’ll do it. We’re keeping our options open. I’m open to doing whatever and so is Brad.”

