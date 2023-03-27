Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are ‘ready to go dance a bit’ in 2023

On Monday, at the 2023 NFL Owners' Meetings, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his optimism for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. After winning eight of their final 10 games last season, the Lions appear to be well-built and in a good position to make a run at the NFC North crown. While there has been speculation about the team potentially using one of these high picks on a quarterback or even entering the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes, Campbell believes that if the Lions win in 2023, it will be on the shoulders of quarterback Jared Goff. Campbell understands that the pressure on the team to be successful this season is higher than ever before since his arrival, but he also believes that his team is “ready to go dance a bit” during the upcoming season.

Key Points:

The Lions won eight of their final 10 games last season

The team has two first-round picks and four selections in the top 55 picks overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

There has been speculation about the team potentially using one of these high picks on a quarterback

Head coach Dan Campbell believes that the team's success will depend on quarterback Jared Goff

Campbell is optimistic about the upcoming 2023 NFL season

Big Picture: Dan Campbell's Optimism for the Detroit Lions

Just about everybody seems to be high on the Lions in 2023, and though Campbell tried to calm the hype a bit, he is clearly confident that his team will perform will next season.

“I think we should feel that way. Our expectations should go up,” Campbell told Pelissero. “The standards have always been there — we always have the standards, that's what everything has been built off of for three years now — but our expectations should go up. They should realize, ‘Hey, man, we are good enough. We proved what we could do last year, and we're gonna be a better team this year.'

“Now, does that mean you're gonna win 13 games? No, it doesn't necessarily mean that. But all it means is, man, do whatever it takes to win your division. That's where it starts. Are we capable? Yeah, I think we'll be capable. Now it's a long time between now and then. But yeah, I think everything was working to this point to where, man, you hit Year 3, and now we're ready to go dance a bit. I love where we're at right now.”

Optimism By the Numbers

The Detroit Lions won eight of their final 10 games last season

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 TDs and only seven INTs last season

The Lions have two first-round picks and four selections in the top 55 picks overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

These statistics demonstrate the Lions' potential for success in the upcoming season. Goff's impressive performance last season and the team's high draft picks make them a strong contender. While the Lions may not necessarily win 13 games, Campbell's optimism and confidence in the team is a positive sign for their future.

Bottom Line: The Lions are in a position to ‘Win Now'

Dan Campbell's optimism for the Detroit Lions' upcoming season is significant for the team and its fans. After years of struggling, the Lions appear to be well-built and in a good position with high draft picks and a solid quarterback. Campbell's confidence in Goff is reassuring, and his belief that the team is ready to “dance a bit” in 2023 is exciting for Lions fans who have been waiting for a winning season.