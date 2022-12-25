Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions ‘got exactly what we deserved’ against Panthers

Dan Campbell had the Detroit Lions rolling as they had won six of their past seven games to move to 7-7 on the season. But on Christmas Eve, the Lions looked nothing like a team on the playoff bubble as they were absolutely destroyed by the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 37-23. The Panthers rushed for well over 300 yards on the day, and the Lions did not have an answer.

What did Dan Campbell say about the Detroit Lions getting what they deserved?

Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he said that the Lions got exactly what they deserved against a Panthers team that was the more physical team.

“I cannot explain that,” he said. “I can’t explain that. I know this, they come off a real tough loss against a physical team and they’re a physical team. And they were not — they were going to make sure that didn’t happen again, and they did that.”

“You get what you deserve in this league,” Campbell said. “That’s why you love it. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also why I love it, man. And we all love it. If you’re a true competitor, we got exactly what we deserved today. I mean, by the way we played we deserved that, and just like we deserve what happened to us before that. By the way we played, we earned it. We earned what we got today, and we earned the six wins before that.”

Up next for Campbell and the Lions is a home matchup against the Chicago Bears. If the Lions can win, their playoff hopes will still be alive, but they will certainly need some help along the way.