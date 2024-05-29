in Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell Says Detroit Lions Have Best Position Coach In NFL

Dan Campbell Is Very Happy With His New Hire

The Detroit Lions have seen various coaching changes over the years, but head coach Dan Campbell is particularly excited about one key addition to his coaching staff. In a recent statement, Campbell lauded Terrell Williams, the team’s new defensive line/run game coordinator, as potentially the best defensive line coach in the NFL.

Photo Via Jeanna Trotman

A High Praise from Dan Campbell

During a press interaction, Dan Campbell took a moment to express his confidence in Williams. “I can tell you this, Terrell, who—I’ve got a lot of confidence in Terrell Williams as our D-Line coach, I think he really is—he’s the best D-Line coach in this league. And if he’s not, then you can argue what place he is,” Campbell asserted. This endorsement comes not only from Williams’ past achievements but also from the immediate impacts he’s had in training sessions.

Williams’ Background and Expertise

Williams joined the Lions this offseason after parting ways with the Tennessee Titans, where he served under a different administrative regime. Campbell and Williams have previously worked together when Campbell was with the Miami Dolphins. Their familiarity dates back to when Campbell was a tight ends coach and interim head coach, and Williams managed the defensive line. Furthermore, Lions general manager Brad Holmes shares a significant past with Williams, dating back to his days as a defensive lineman at North Carolina A&T.

Bottom Line

With such strong endorsements from high-ranking officials within the Lions organization, it’s clear that Terrell Williams is not only respected but also expected to bring substantial improvements to the team. If Williams can live up to his billing, the Lions’ young defensive line could see significant advancement in the 2024 season, making them a unit to watch closely.

