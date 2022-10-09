Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions have hit ‘Rock Bottom’

In the Detroit Lions‘ first season under head coach Dan Campbell, they finished with a 3-13-1 record, earning the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite that horrific record, Campbell said the Lions hit “rock bottom” on Sunday as they were absolutely embarrassed by the New England Patriots.

What did Dan Campbell say after the game?

Following the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he put the blame on himself.

“Certainly, we did not play good football there,” Campbell said. “It was not good, it was the worst game of the season overall, as a team and that falls on me. You cannot play that way unless, you know, your head coach doesn’t have them ready, so that’s 100% on me.”

Campbell said this is “rock bottom” for the Lions

When asked what he told his team, Campbell added that this is “rock bottom” for the Lions.

“You just be honest with them,” Campbell said following the game. “You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better. And I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”

Nation, do you agree with Dan Campbell that this is ‘rock bottom’ for the Detroit Lions? It has to be, right?