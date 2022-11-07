Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions ‘just made one more play’ in win over Packers

Heading into Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions‘ defense had been the worst in the entire NFL. Because of that, most of the “experts” believed the Rodgers and the Packers offense was in a perfect position to “get well quickly.” Well, the Lions’ defense had its best game of the 2022 season as they held the Packers to just nine points in the game, including intercepting Rodgers on three occasions. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about his defense getting a huge stop when they needed to.

What did Dan Campbell say after the Detroit Lions’ win over the Packers?

Campbell told reporters that his team “just made one more play” than the Packers did. During the locker room celebration (click here to watch) an emotional Campbell presented the game ball to defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

“We just haven’t made the last play when we needed to and we made the last play today,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “We just made one more play.” Featured Videos

“I’m proud of them,” Campbell said. “I just gave the game ball to (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG. It’s a hell of a job, man. He coaches his heart out and he put everything into it, as he always does, and those guys responded.” Via Justin Rogers – Detroit News

Dan Campbell said he just wants to ‘drink a beer’

It was a hard-fought win for the Lions and after the game, Campbell told reporters that he was “exhausted” and just wanted to go home and “drink a beer.”

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m exhausted,” Campbell said. “I want to go home, put the feet up, drink a beer. So it feels real good. I’m just proud of them. I really am. I’m proud of our coaches, I’m proud of the players, I’m proud of everybody because everybody puts a lot of work into it. I know it’s only two (wins), but my gosh man. And there again, to see, end of the game, one stop, our defense comes through. I just think we need that, we needed that.” Via Justin Rogers – Detroit News

Following their win over the Packers, the Lions are now 2-6, and though they are nowhere near being in contention for anything, it is going to be interesting if Campbell is able to pick up his first road win as the Lions’ head coach when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

Nation, do you think the Lions have what it takes to stack a couple of wins together?