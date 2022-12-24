Dan Campbell says he did not have Detroit Lions ready to go vs. Panthers

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had won six of seven games to move to 8-7 on the season, and with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, they would have been sitting pretty in terms of the playoff picture. In fact, with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both losing, the Lions could have controlled their own destiny if they just would have taken care of business against the Panthers. As we know, that did not happen as the Panthers dominated from the opening series on way to a 37-23 win over the Lions.

How did Dan Campbell take responsibility for the Detroit Lions’ loss?

Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters, and during his opening thoughts on the game, he took full responsibility for the Lions’ not being prepared.

“They got after us pretty good, man,” Campbell said. “That’s a hard pill to swallow there. You say things, but ultimately, when you play that way it falls on me, I didn’t have them ready to go. That wasn’t good enough. That was a hungry team we played and we didn’t look as hungry as they did. That’s the bottom line.”

Campbell later added that the Panthers were “physically, mentally, and emotionally” more prepared than the Lions.

Campbell said he will “make sure” the Lions are ready to go next week.

Coach Campbell's opening thoughts on today's loss pic.twitter.com/WWG1M3VZww — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 24, 2022

The Lions’ playoff chances took a huge hit on Saturday, but they still have a shot if they can right the ship and if a few things go their way along the way.

Up next for the Lions is a home matchup against the Chicago Bears.