On Sunday, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions won their first game of the 2022 season when they took down the Washington Commanders by a score of 36-27 at Ford Field.

With the win, the Lions are not tied for first place in the NFC North (technically, they are in first place due to point differential) and Campbell is excited about the trajectory of his team.

During his Monday presser, Campbell was asked if he would be tuning in for Monday Night Football.

“Usually, I’ll watch it tonight. I’m going to watch it live, but most of the time, the coaches will be — they’ll still be game planning from what they know from preseason last week, and they’ll probably have it on in their offices,” Campbell said. “That’s always what we used to do. So, they’ll be kind of peeking at it. And then — but really the deep dive will be late tonight, early morning when it gets into the system. When that game’s in, you can really break it down and see it from coach view, not TV copy.”

Dan Campbell says he fell over ‘drunk’ in his chair during Monday Night Football

A day later, Dan Campbell joined the “Stoney and Jansen” show on 97.1 The Ticket and he joked about how he watched Monday Night football.

“Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket, when asked about watching the Week 2 Monday Night Football affair. “Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But, I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin. We’re good.”

Knowing Campbell, he may or may not have been joking with these comments!