Dan Campbell says he has ‘man-crush’ on multiple NFL Draft prospects

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” to discuss the team's plans for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Lions hold two first-round selections, the No. 6 and No. 18 picks, and Campbell expressed his excitement for the draft by revealing that he has a “man-crush” on multiple prospects. Campbell talked about the importance of finding players that fit the team's vision and having a game plan while remaining flexible.

While talking to Eisen, Campbell admitted that he has a “man-crush” on multiple players in the NFL Draft.

“Yes, I do,” Campbell said. “I got more than one. I think you find the guys that you really believe in, and you believe fit, and that you can see them having a home here with us. And, once you've targeted those guys, I think you do what you feel like you need to do to get them on your team or to acquire them. Now with that you also, like any other team does, you go through all the scenarios, right?

With two first-round selections in the upcoming draft, the Lions have the opportunity to add top talent to their roster. Campbell's enthusiasm for the draft and commitment to finding players who fit the team's vision bodes well for the future of the franchise. The team's success in the draft will be crucial to their future success and will help build a foundation for sustained excellence. Lions fans have reason to be optimistic about the team's future.