Dan Campbell says he messed up late game call against Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions played like garbage on Sunday against the Chicago Bears but yet they still had a small chance of getting back into the game had they been able to get either a field goal or a TD late in the fourth quarter.

Instead, on fourth-and-one, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was unable to make the throw to Kalif Raymond, which would have picked up the first down and kept the drive alive.

Following the play, plenty took to social media to cry that the Lions should have kicked the field goal to cut the Bears lead to 24-17, though analytics disagree, saying that going for it was an easy decision.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that though he thinks going for it on fourth down was the right call, he and his staff should have given Goff a better play.

“We took those odds but probably should have given Goff a better play,” Campbell said. “That’s on me.”

