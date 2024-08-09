Dan Campbell Says Hendon Hooker Suffered a Concussion vs. Giants





Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed after Thursday night’s preseason matchup against the New York Giants that second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion during the game. This news comes after Hooker was forced to leave the game early following a hard-hitting play where he lowered his shoulder in an attempt to gain a first down.

Hendon Hooker’s Injury Confirmed by Dan Campbell

During his post-game press conference, Campbell addressed the situation, revealing that Hendon Hooker’s exit was due to a concussion. The injury occurred during a play in the second half when Hooker aggressively tried to power through a Giants defender. While the hit initially appeared to be a display of Hooker’s toughness, it quickly became evident that the young quarterback was shaken up.

The Impact on Hooker’s Preseason Campaign

Prior to the injury, Hendon Hooker had been competing for the No. 2 quarterback position behind Jared Goff, battling it out with Nate Sudfeld. Hooker played the entire second half before his early exit, completing 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards. His performance, though cut short, showed glimpses of potential, making his injury a significant setback for the young quarterback.

Sudfeld, who started the game and played the entire first half, was called back in to finish the game after Hooker’s departure. The competition between the two quarterbacks remains unresolved, but Hooker’s concussion could impact his ability to continue fighting for the backup role.

Moving Forward with Caution

As the Lions move forward in their preseason schedule, the focus will now shift to Hendon Hooker’s recovery. Concussions are taken seriously in the NFL, and the team will undoubtedly prioritize Hooker’s health and well-being. Campbell emphasized that the team would take all necessary precautions to ensure Hooker’s safe return to the field.

For now, Hendon Hooker’s status remains day-to-day as the Lions’ medical team continues to evaluate his condition. Fans and teammates alike are hoping for a swift recovery, but it’s clear that Hooker’s journey to secure the backup quarterback spot will be on hold until he’s cleared to return.

As the preseason continues, the Lions will be closely monitoring Hooker’s progress, and the competition for the backup quarterback role will likely intensify once he’s back in action. For now, the priority is ensuring that Hooker fully recovers from the concussion and is ready to contribute when the regular season begins.