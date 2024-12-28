Dan Campbell Says Lions Are Ready to Get Revenge Against 49ers

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial Week 17 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. This game holds particular significance for head coach Dan Campbell and his team, as it represents a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, a loss that has remained in the minds of many in the Lions' locker room.

A More Mature Lions Team

Reflecting on the team's growth since that painful defeat, Campbell expressed confidence that the Lions are much more prepared this time around. “I think we’re really more mature, I guess, would probably be the best way to say that,” he shared. “I’ve mentioned every year, you kind of learn something about winning and losing, and when you take an L like we did last year, you learn from that.”

Campbell continued, noting that there were key lessons learned from the previous matchup. “There were a number of things we did wrong and a number of things they did right,” he said. “You understand how the game can go and where it can swing, and just about keeping your composure and making the most of any rep that comes, because the one that happened in the second quarter could change the game.”

The Opportunity for Redemption

Although Campbell acknowledged that the team feels more prepared than they did in the previous NFC Championship, he knows that facing a team like the 49ers—who have consistently been at the top of the NFC—will be a significant challenge. “You feel like you are [more prepared], but until you get into that with a heavyweight, real champion who’s been there numerous times, you don’t always know,” Campbell said.

He also emphasized that, despite the team's growth, the sting of last year's loss still lingers. “So, I think that experience, as difficult as it was, served us well moving forward into this year,” Campbell added. “It’s like anything else, you just – you don’t like to lose, so you’ve got an opportunity with a team that got the best of you, and so you just want to go out and find a way to get a win.”

Looking Ahead

With the Lions at 13-2 and playing their best football of the season, this game offers an opportunity for redemption and closure for Campbell and his players. The 49ers, who are always a formidable opponent, will provide a true test of where the Lions stand as they aim for the top spot in the NFC.

As the Lions take on the 49ers in what promises to be an intense battle, the team’s growth and maturation over the past year will undoubtedly be put to the test. One thing is certain—this is a game that the Lions are eager to win, and they’re ready to take the next step toward a potential Super Bowl run.