Dan Campbell says Lions had game plan in place but mistakes doomed them

The shorthanded Detroit Lions weren’t able to make it two straight wins on the season this afternoon, dropping their matchup against the Denver Broncos by a 38-10 final and falling to 1-11-1 in 2021.

For Detroit, it was their second largest margin of defeat this season. Denver was able to jump out to a quick 14-0 lead, finding the end zone on their first two possessions of the game.

“Credit them, they played a good game. They came out and did what they needed to do to control the game and get a win,” head coach Dan Campbell explained afterwards.

“We made too many mistakes. Guys aren’t in the proper gaps, guys aren’t lined up right. It wasn’t real clean.

And unfortunately, Detroit’s injury list grew even larger, as they lost cornerback Jerry Jacobs to a potentially serious knee injury, while also losing LB Alex Anzalone. Detroit missed several players this week during practice due to COVID-19 protocols, but had to make the most of it.

“Certainly it’s not a normal week, but we made the most of it. We went through and walked through everything and you just prepare the best you can. Ultimately, they did some good things over there offensively, they ran the ball pretty good and we didn’t stop them.

But offensively, we needed to step up and we didn’t….offensively, we couldn’t give them life.”

“We were prepared to come into this game with the guys that we had and had a game plan ready to go. We knew what we needed to do, but made too many mistakes. We weren’t good enough.”

The Lions will host the Arizona Cardinals next week.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –